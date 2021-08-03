Incoming Iran president says he will take steps to lift 'tyrannical' US sanctions
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2021 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 02:59 PM BdST
Iran will take steps to lift "tyrannical" sanctions imposed by the United States, hardline Shi'ite cleric Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday after winning the endorsement of the country's supreme leader to become president.
Former US President Donald Trump ditched Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers three years ago and reimposed sanctions that have devastated Iran's economy.
"We will seek to lift the tyrannical sanctions imposed by America," Raisi, who takes office on Thursday, said in a televised speech, adding that his government would try to improve living conditions which have suffered under the sanctions.
Iran and six powers have been in talks since April to revive the nuclear pact. But Iranian and Western officials have said that significant gaps remain.
The sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington adjourned on June 20, two days after Raisi was elected president. Parties involved in the negotiations have yet to announce when the next round of talks in Vienna will resume.
The Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the last word on all matters of state, but the change of president will remove the moderating influence on policy-making exercised by Raisi's pragmatist predecessor, Hassan Rouhani, since 2013.
- Riots shatter veneer of coexistence in Israel’s mixed towns
- US, Britain believe Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian during clashes
- Iraqi army helicopter crash kills five
- Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian boy in West Bank
- Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank
- Going viral in Iraq brings fame, danger
- Riots shatter veneer of coexistence in Israel’s mixed towns
- US, Britain believe Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker off Oman
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian during clashes in West Bank
- Iraqi army helicopter crash kills five
- Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian boy in West Bank
- Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
Most Read
- Bangladesh to decide fate of restrictions Tuesday as COVID cases soar in lockdown
- DGHS suspends all Praava Health services over irregularities
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- Bangladesh logs 246 virus deaths, 15,989 cases in a day
- What symptoms fully vaccinated people may develop after catching COVID-19
- Bangladesh says World Bank's refugee framework doesn't apply to 'displaced' Rohingya
- Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker
- 98% of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine recipients have antibodies: study
- Sadia Faizunnesa appointed as new ambassador to Brazil