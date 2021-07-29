Iraqi army helicopter crash kills five
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jul 2021 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2021 01:25 PM BdST
An Iraqi army helicopter crashed during a combat operation in northern Iraq on Thursday, killing all five crew members, the Iraqi military said in a statement.
The helicopter went down near the northern town of Amerli, 170 km (105 miles) north of Baghdad, said. It did not specify whether the helicopter crashed due to hostile fire or a technical malfunction.
Despite the defeat of the Islamic State militant group in 2017, remnants of the group switched to hit-and-run attacks against government forces in different parts of Iraq.
Iraqi security forces have over the past months launched many operations in the area where the helicopter crashed to chase militants, military officials said.
More stories
- Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian boy in West Bank
- Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank
- Going viral in Iraq brings fame, danger
- Biden, Kadhimi agree to end US combat mission in Iraq
- Virus took the soccer team, lone bright spot in West Bank
- US troop withdrawal from Iraq expected to bring little change
- Suicide bombing kills 35 in Iraq
Recent Stories
- Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian boy in West Bank
- Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank, officials say
- In Iraq, going viral can bring fame, and the threat of violence
- Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end US combat mission in Iraq
- Soccer team was lone bright spot in West Bank village. Virus took that, too
Opinion
Most Read
- Banks closed on Aug 1 and Aug 4, banking hours extended
- Bangladesh logs record 16,230 virus cases in a day, death toll crosses 20,000
- Senior judicial magistrate in Jhalakathi dies of COVID at 29
- When companies profit from rape videos
- Robi’s net profits decline in Q2, CEO decries market ‘distortions’
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Bangladesh approves BUET-developed cheap ventilator, Oxyjet, for limited use
- Dhaka police arrest yaba trafficker headed to Saudi Arabia
- Mahfuz Anam denies rift in Editors’ Council, responds to Naem Nizam’s resignation
- Coronavirus kills man, son within 12 hours in Chattogram