Iran fails to explain uranium traces found at several sites: IAEA report
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jun 2021 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2021 12:17 PM BdST
Iran has failed to explain traces of uranium found at several undeclared sites, a report by the UN nuclear watchdog showed on Monday, possibly setting up a fresh diplomatic clash between Tehran and the West that could derail wider nuclear talks.
Three months ago Britain, France and Germany scrapped a US-backed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors to criticise Iran for failing to fully explain the origin of the particles; the three backed off as IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced fresh talks with Iran.
"After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the Agency has conducted complementary accesses (inspections)," a report by Grossi to member states seen by Reuters said.
It will now be up to the three European powers to decide whether to revive their push for a resolution criticising Iran, which could undermine wider negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at talks currently underway in Vienna. Grossi had hoped to report progress before the board meets again next week.
"The Director General is concerned that the technical discussions between the Agency and Iran have not yielded the expected results," the report said.
"The lack of progress in clarifying the Agency's questions concerning the correctness and completeness of Iran's safeguards declarations seriously affects the ability of the Agency to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme," it added.
In a separate quarterly report also sent to member states on Monday and seen by Reuters, the agency gave an indication of the damage done to Iran's production of enriched uranium by an explosion and power cut at its Natanz site last month that Tehran has blamed on Israel.
Iran's quarterly increase in its stock of enriched uranium was the lowest since August 2019 at just 273 kg, bringing the total to 3,241 kg, according to an IAEA estimate. It was not able to fully verify the stock because Iran has downgraded cooperation.
That total is many times the 202.8 kg limit set by the nuclear deal, but still well below the more than six tonnes Iran possessed before the deal.
DAMAGE TO NATANZ
At Iran's main enrichment plant, which is underground at Natanz, the agency verified on May 24 that 20 cascades, or clusters, of different types of centrifuges were being fed with uranium hexafluoride feedstock for enrichment. A senior diplomat said that before the explosion that figure was 35-37.
After Washington pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018 under President Donald Trump and re-imposed crippling economic sanctions against Tehran, Iran began breaching the deal's restrictions on its nuclear activities as of 2019.
One of its more recent breaches, enriching uranium to 60%, a big step towards weapons-grade from the 20% it had previously reached and the deal's 3.67% limit, continued. The IAEA estimated that Iran had produced 2.4 kg of uranium enriched to that level and 62.8 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20%.
Iran's production of experimental quantities of uranium metal, which is prohibited under the deal and has prompted protests by Western powers because of its potential use in the core of nuclear weapons, also continued. Iran produced 2.42 kg, the IAEA reported, up from 3.6 grams three months ago.
- Israel's 'magician' Netanyahu faces final curtain
- Naftali Bennett, who may end Netanyahu era
- Israel coalition deal could sideline Netanyahu
- End of Netanyahu era could be in the cards
- Erdogan inaugurates controversial mosque
- They were only children
- Communities eye each other warily as Gaza fighting ebbs
- Syria's Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote
- Israel's 'magician' Netanyahu faces final curtain after record run
- Naftali Bennett: The right-wing millionaire who may end Netanyahu era
- Israel moves toward coalition deal that could sideline Netanyahu
- End of Netanyahu era could be in the cards in Israeli political drama
- Erdogan inaugurates controversial new mosque in heart of Istanbul
- WHO seeks Gaza patient access, evacuations after violence
Most Read
- Bangladesh receives first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shots under COVAX
- Police say 15 groups selling LSD as five more arrested in Dhaka
- Doctor found dead at Dhaka home with wounds, burns on body
- Bangladesh’s virus cases top 800,000; deaths rise by 36
- Bangladeshis can pay for services abroad without international bank card
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week to Jun 6
- Bangladesh minister backs stricter lockdown in 7 districts in virus flare-up
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Saudi minister defends order to turn down the volume on mosques
- 'Time has come' for pandemic treaty as part of bold reforms: WHO's Tedros