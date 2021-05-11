Saudi Arabia to require arriving visitors to quarantine for a week
>> Reuters
Published: 11 May 2021 08:24 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2021 08:25 AM BdST
Foreign citizens arriving in Saudi Arabia must quarantine for a week in government-approved accommodation starting May 20 to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Saudi civil aviation authority (GACA) said on Monday.
As the kingdom reopens, exempted individuals such as Saudi citizens, flight crews and diplomats will have to quarantine at home unless they are vaccinated, state news agency SPA said, citing an interior ministry official.
Airlines are required to contract accommodation approved by the tourism ministry to house people in quarantine. The cost will be added to airfare.
Fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine if they present a vaccination certificate.
Non-Saudi travellers over 8 years old must show a negative PCR COVID-19 test result less than 72 hours old.
More stories
- Tree catches fire outside al-Aqsa mosque
- Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque
- Turkey battles growing water stress
- US expresses 'serious concerns' about Jerusalem clashes
- Clashes, prayers in Jerusalem
- Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes
- Scores injured as Israeli police, Palestinians clash
- Turkey, Egypt try to mend ties after long rift
Recent Stories
- Saudi Arabia to require arriving visitors to quarantine for a week
- Tree catches fire outside Jerusalem's al Aqsa mosque, no damage to mosque
- Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day
- Climate shifts and rising demand leave Turkey battling growing water stress
- US expresses 'serious concerns' about Jerusalem clashes, evictions of Palestinians
- Clashes, prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim Laylat al-Qadr
Opinion
Most Read
- UAE adds Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka to travel curbs list
- China urges Bangladesh not to join US-led Quad alliance, warns of ‘substantial damage’
- Bangladesh actor faces social media abuse over religion. He resorts to poetry
- Writer Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID-19 despite being homebound for over a year
- ‘Line is too long’: Bangladesh won’t get commercial supply of China vaccine so soon, says ambassador
- Bangladesh reports 1,514 new virus cases, death count rises by 38 in a day
- WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
- Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure
- Sinopharm vaccine on way to Bangladesh as gift from China
- India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown