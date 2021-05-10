US expresses 'serious concerns' about Jerusalem clashes, evictions of Palestinians
>> Reuters
Published: 10 May 2021 10:26 AM BdST Updated: 10 May 2021 10:26 AM BdST
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday expressed "serious concerns" to his Israeli counterpart about violent clashes in Jerusalem sparked by planned evictions of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, the White House said in a statement.
Sullivan in a phone call with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat "encouraged the Israeli government to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations."
New confrontations broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police in parts of East Jerusalem on Sunday, including in Sheikh Jarrah and outside the walled Old City, as well as in Haifa, a mixed Arab-Jewish city in northern Israel at the height of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The clashes have been sparked by the planned evictions of several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, an area captured by Israel in a 1967 war.
Israel's attorney-general secured a deferment on Sunday of an Israeli Supreme Court hearing on the evictions, a session that had threatened to stoke more violence in the holy city and heighten international concern. read more
"Mr Sullivan also reiterated the United States’ serious concerns about the potential evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood," the White House statement said.
Sullivan and Ben-Shabbat "agreed that the launching of rocket attacks and incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israel is unacceptable and must be condemned," the White House added.
It said Sullivan also expressed the Biden administration's commitment to Israel's security and to supporting peace and stability throughout the Middle East and would remain fully engaged in the days ahead to promote calm in Jerusalem.
- Clashes, prayers in Jerusalem
- Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes
- Scores injured as Israeli police, Palestinians clash
- Turkey, Egypt try to mend ties after long rift
- Saudi considers barring overseas Hajj pilgrims
- Syria approves Assad to run in presidential election
- Saudi to open borders on May 17
- US citizens killed in Israel festival disaster
- Clashes, prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim Laylat al-Qadr
- Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa
- Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa, scores injured
- Rival powers Turkey and Egypt try to mend ties after long rift
- Saudi Arabia considers barring overseas Hajj pilgrims for second year, sources say
- Syria approves Assad, two others to run in presidential election
Most Read
- Bangladesh turns down appeal to let Khaleda Zia go abroad for treatment
- Writer Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID-19 despite being homebound for over a year
- Government refusal to let Khaleda fly abroad ‘frustrates, angers’ BNP
- China to create 'line of separation' at Everest summit on COVID fears
- A potentially fatal fungal infection is appearing in India’s COVID patients
- Eid returnees crowd Shimulia despite ferry suspension
- Bangladesh suspends air traffic with Nepal, a new virus hotspot
- China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia tests negative for coronavirus
- Boyfriend attacks birthday party, kills 6 people and himself in Colorado: police