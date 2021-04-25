At least 27 dead in fire at Baghdad hospital for COVID patients
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Apr 2021 08:23 AM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2021 08:23 AM BdST
At least 27 people were killed and 46 injured in a fire on Saturday at a hospital in southeastern Baghdad that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients, medical sources at three nearby hospitals said.
The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area of the Iraqi capital occurred after an accident caused an oxygen tank to explode, the sources said.
Many ambulances were rushing towards the hospital, ferrying away those hurt by the fire, a Reuters photographer nearby said.
Patients not injured in the incident were also being transferred out of the hospital, the medical sources said.
The head of Iraqi civil defence unit said the fire broke out in the floor designated for the pulmonary intensive care unit and that 90 people have been rescued from the hospital out of 120, state news agency INA quoted him as saying.
Major General Kadhim Bohan added that the fire has been put out.
Iraq's healthcare system, already ruined by decades of sanctions, war and neglect, has been stretched during the coronavirus crisis.
The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Iraq is 102,5288 including 15,217 deaths, the health ministry said on Saturday.
- SA sees over $200b savings from energy reforms plan
- 27 dead in Baghdad hospital fire
- Oman suspends travel from Bangladesh
- Syrians seek refuge in ancient ruins
- Abu Dhabi art gallery owner has a sideline business
- Iran enriching uranium to 60% purity: IAEA
- Twenty killed in road accident in Egypt
- Rivalry bares tensions behind Jordan’s stable veneer
- Saudi Arabia sees over $200b in savings from energy reforms plan: minister
- At least 27 dead in fire at Baghdad hospital for COVID patients
- Oman to suspend travel from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan
- Fleeing a modern war, Syrians seek refuge in ancient ruins
- Abu Dhabi art gallery owner has a sideline business: trading COVID-19 vaccines
- 'A very good weird': Israel drops outdoor COVID mask order
Most Read
- Bangladesh to relax lockdown curbs from Apr 28
- First metrorail coaches arrive in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 83 virus deaths, 2,697 cases in a day
- Desperate in Dhaka: Some for money, some for hospital beds
- Bangladesh’s vaccine stock runs low, resupply uncertain
- Grim scenes from India, the global epicentre of pandemic
- Bangladesh orders 3-day institutional quarantine for air passengers without vaccine
- COVID patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital
- Ahle Sunnat wants Hifazat banned for violence
- Beximco Pharma MD urges govt to press India for vaccines after shipment delay