COVID vaccination a requirement to perform Umrah pilgrimage

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Apr 2021 08:03 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 08:03 PM BdST

Vaccination against COVID-19 is a requirement to perform the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi state TV said on Sunday, citing a government official.

Umra is a shorter version of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and it can be performed any other time of the year.

