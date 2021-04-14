Twenty killed in road accident in Egypt
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Apr 2021 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2021 04:49 PM BdST
Twenty people were killed and three injured in an accident involving a bus and a truck on a desert highway in Upper Egypt late on Tuesday, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The bus from Cairo collided with a truck loaded with cement, which was stopping due to a malfunction, in the province of Assiut, about 370 km south of the capital, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.
The bus was burned out within minutes, and the bodies and the injured were removed from it with difficulty, it added.
Thirty-six ambulances rushed to the scene, the health ministry said.
Reckless driving and the poor condition of roads are responsible for many crashes in Egypt. Dozens have been killed in a recent spate of rail and road crashes.
Eighteen people were killed in March when a truck collided with a minibus in Giza province, about 80 km south of Cairo. At least 20 people were killed and nearly 200 people wounded injured when two trains collided near Tahta, about 440 km south of Cairo.
