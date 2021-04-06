Jordan bans media coverage of royal rift, Saudi reaffirms support
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Apr 2021 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2021 05:03 PM BdST
Jordan banned all news outlets and social media users on Tuesday from publishing any content related to King Abdullah's half-brother Prince Hamza after the latter was accused of plotting to destabilise the country.
Prince Hamza pledged allegiance to King Abdullah late on Monday after mediation by the royal family, two days after the military warned him over actions it said were undermining "security and stability" in Jordan and placed him under house arrest.
In unprecedented public criticism, Hamza, who was crown prince until King Abdullah removed him from the post in 2004, accused Jordan's leaders of corruption and serving only their own interests.
The government says he liaised with people linked to foreign parties in a plot to destabilise Jordan and that he had been under investigation for some time.
"To safeguard the secrecy of the investigations being undertaken by the security services in relation to His Highness Prince Hamza bin Hussain and others, Amman's public prosecutor has decided to ban the publication of everything related to the investigations at this stage," the state news agency reported.
It said the ban applied to all news outlets as well as social media platforms.
Prince Hamza said in a voice recording released by Jordan's opposition on Monday that he would not comply after being barred from any activity and told to keep quiet.
While not considered a direct threat to the king, Hamza in recent weeks visited tribal gatherings where the king and his government have been criticised more openly.
Saudi Arabia was among the countries to issue statements of support to King Abdullah, and on Monday Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan travelled to Amman to meet his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, the Jordanian foreign ministry said.
"King Salman reaffirmed the kingdom's support to all measures to protect Jordan and its interests," Saudi state TV reported.
King Abdullah had expressed "appreciation for the kingdom's continuous support to Jordan," it said.
- Netanyahu divides Israel
- Jordan bans media coverage of royal rift
- Jordan arrests high-profile figures
- Saudi starts winning over firms in regional race
- Stranded Ever Given starts engines
- Saudi crown prince discusses Green Initiative with Arab leaders
- China could deepen influence in Mideast
- UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies
- Jordan bans media coverage of royal rift, Saudi reaffirms support
- Defendant No. 1 or next prime minister? Netanyahu divides Israel
- Jordan arrests high-profile figures, and ex-crown prince cries foul
- Famine stalks Yemen, as war drags on and foreign aid wanes
- With stick and carrot, Saudi starts winning over firms in regional race
- Stranded Ever Given starts engines after Suez Canal refloat
Most Read
- Two Bangladeshi brothers kill four family members in Texas before committing suicide
- Commuters are left in the lurch as Bangladesh enters the second day of lockdown
- Hifazat’s Mamunul charged with violence in Baitul Mukarram area
- City bus services to resume on Wednesday amid virus lockdown
- Is Dhaka locked down? Not so much
- Bangladesh to take next step on virus lockdown on Thursday
- Bangladesh bars Sehri, Iftar in mosques in pandemic
- Narayanganj launch capsize death toll hits 29, seven missing
- Workers' suffering for transport ban marks beginning of lacklustre Bangladesh lockdown
- Researchers are hatching a low-cost coronavirus vaccine