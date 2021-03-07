Saudi-led coalition destroys 10 Houthi drones: Saudi TV
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Mar 2021 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2021 02:32 PM BdST
The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said on Sunday that it destroyed 10 armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, including at least five fired towards Saudi Arabia, state television channels reported.
The coalition did not specify locations in the kingdom but said the drones were aimed at "civilian sites". On Saturday, the coalition said it intercepted seven drones over 24 hours launched towards Khamis Mushait and one towards Jazan, both in southern Saudi Arabia.
The Houthis, who have been battling the coalition since it intervened in Yemen's civil war in March 2015, recently stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.
Fighting has also intensified on the ground in Yemen in Marib and Taiz regions.
The television channels cited the coalition as saying the escalation in Houthi attacks was a result of the coalition's "victories" in Marib and because of the Houthi's "hostile interpretation" of a decision by the new U.S. administration in February to revoke terrorist designations on the group.
The United States and the United Nations have stepped up diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Last week, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on two Houthi military leaders in the first punitive action against the group taken by President Joe Biden's administration.
The Houthis, who ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, deny being puppets of Tehran and say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.
The war, in a military stalemate for years, has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Friday that Al-Thawra hospital in Taiz treated 28 people wounded in intense clashes since Wednesday and that the hospital itself was hit by gun fire, injuring three, including a 12-year-old boy.
In Marib, the government's last northern stronghold, hundreds of fighters from both sides have been killed.
- Saudi to lift most virus curbs Sunday
- How a young DJ touched a nerve in Palestinian society
- Fate of Syrian detainees is 'national trauma': UN
- Yemen's children starve
- Pressure grows on Saudi crown prince
- US airstrikes in Syria target Iran-backed militias
- US president, Saudi king have phone call ahead
- Syrian President Assad is mired in economic woes
- Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday
- She was a star of new Palestinian music. Then she played beside the mosque
- As Palestinians clamour for vaccine, their leaders divert doses to favoured few
- Fate of tens of thousands of Syrian detainees is 'national trauma': UN
- Yemen's children starve as UN seeks billions to avoid vast 'man-made' famine
- Murder in the consulate: Pressure grows on Saudi crown prince
Most Read
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh
- ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Chaos strikes global shipping
- Hasina named among top three 'inspirational' women leaders in Commonwealth
- Bangladesh commemorating Bangabandhu’s historic 7th March speech
- Shishir set to become first transgender to present news on TV in Bangladesh
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- World has not forgotten Rohingya, host Bangladesh: US Ambassador Miller
- Bangladesh releases e-posters to mark Bangabandhu’s 7th March speech
- Bangladesh garment exporters’ group BGMEA gears up for election
- Bangladesh reports 10 new virus deaths, cases near 550,000