Home > World > Middle East

Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Mar 2021 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2021 04:38 PM BdST

Saudi Arabia will end most coronavirus-related restrictions on Sunday, including resuming indoor dining, reopening cinemas and resuming entertainment activities and events, the state news agency SPA said on Saturday.

Some activities will remain banned, including weddings and corporate meetings. Social gatherings will continue to be limited to a maximum of 20 people, SPA said, citing an interior ministry source.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories