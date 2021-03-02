Fate of tens of thousands of Syrian detainees is 'national trauma': UN
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Mar 2021 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2021 11:59 AM BdST
Tens of thousands of people rounded up by Syrian authorities during a decade of conflict are missing, with many tortured, raped or killed, amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity, UN investigators said on Monday.
Rebel groups including the Free Syrian Army, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Islamic State (ISIL) have also unlawfully detained, tortured and executed civilians in custody, they said.
"The fate of tens of thousands of the victims who were subjected to the arbitrary and incommunicado detention and enforced disappearance by Syrian Government forces, and at a lesser scale, by ISIL, HTS and other armed groups, remains unknown as we reach the end of a decade," the investigators said in their latest report.
The issue of detainees represents a "national trauma" that would affect Syrian society for decades, they said.
The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has denied many previous U.N. accusations of war crimes and says it does not torture prisoners.
The Commission of Inquiry on Syria, led by Paulo Pinheiro, called for perpetrators on all sides to be prosecuted and for the creation of an international mechanism to locate the missing or their remains, some in mass graves.
The investigators welcomed a court in the German city of Koblenz last week sentencing a former member of Assad's security services to 4-1/2 years in prison for abetting the torture of civilians, the first such verdict for crimes against humanity in the 10-year-old Syrian civil war.
They have provided information to national jurisdictions handling more than 60 criminal cases and their reports were used as evidence in the Koblenz proceedings, they said last week.
Syria is in the throes of a deep economic crisis amid a collapsing currency and skyrocketing inflation. However, fighting has largely ceased and Assad has taken back control of most of the country thanks to strong Russian military backing.
"Widespread enforced disappearance has been deliberately perpetrated by government security forces throughout the decade on a massive scale, to spread fear, stifle dissent and as a punishment," the report said.
The UN investigators conducted 2,658 interviews, including with some former ex-detainees, and used official documents, photographs, videos and satellite imagery to document crimes in more than 100 detention facilities run by all forces.
- Yemen's children starve
- Pressure grows on Saudi crown prince
- US airstrikes in Syria target Iran-backed militias
- US president, Saudi king have phone call ahead
- Syrian President Assad is mired in economic woes
- Rockets hit Iraqi base hosting US contractors
- Tomb of prophet Joshua beckons believers in Iraq
- Autocrats sill rule the Mideast
- Yemen's children starve as UN seeks billions to avoid vast 'man-made' famine
- Murder in the consulate: Pressure grows on Saudi crown prince
- US airstrikes in Syria target Iran-backed militias that rocketed US troops in Iraq
- US president, Saudi king have phone call ahead of expected Khashoggi report release
- Having won Syria’s war, Assad is mired in economic woes
- 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar as it gears up for football World Cup
Most Read
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- Bangladesh bemused by US, UK reaction to writer Mushtaq’s prison death
- Theatre activist Lily Chowdhury, wife of martyred intellectual Munier Chowdhury, dies
- Bangladesh to reopen schools, colleges on Mar 30
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh confirms 585 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day
- BNP leader Amir Khosru faces grilling over wealth
- Police sue 47 Chhatra Dal leaders, activists over Sunday’s clashes
- France's Sarkozy convicted of corruption but likely to avoid jail
- HC set to decide on cartoonist Kishore's bail plea on Wednesday