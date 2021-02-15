UAE swears in country's first ambassador to Israel: Dubai media office
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Feb 2021 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2021 01:33 AM BdST
Dubai’s ruler and The United Arab Emirates' Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has sworn in the country's first ambassador to Israel, Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.
The UAE's cabinet last month approved the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said, while Israel announced its embassy had opened in Abu Dhabi, after the UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August.
More stories
- UAE swears in first ambassador to Israel
- Dozens hurt by blaze at Iran-Afghanistan border
- 400,000 Yemeni children could die of starvation in 2021: UN
- Saudi frees activist Hathloul from jail
- Saudi Arabia announces new judicial reforms
- Saudi Shi'ites have death penalties commuted to jail
- Non-Kuwaitis barred from entering country
- Bahrain foils 'terrorist plots' to bomb bank ATMs
Recent Stories
- UAE swears in country's first ambassador to Israel: Dubai media office
- Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border
- At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year: UN
- Saudi women's rights activist Hathloul freed from jail, relatives say
- Saudi Arabia announces new judicial reforms in a move towards codified law
- Young Saudi Shi'ites have death penalties commuted to 10 years in jail
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 28 amid pandemic
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz returns home after US visit
- Army chief Gen Aziz receives COVID vaccine shot
- Government has evidence of Zia’s link to Bangabandhu killing: minister
- US Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again
- UK virus variant is probably deadlier, scientists say
- Over 900,000 people take COVID vaccine in Bangladesh in seven days
- Bangladesh rings in spring with hopes of ending pandemic woes
- Bangladesh reports 326 new virus cases, deaths rise by 8