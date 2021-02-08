Home > World > Middle East

Non-Kuwaitis barred from entering country

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Feb 2021 02:36 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2021 02:36 AM BdST

Kuwait civil aviation said on Sunday that non-Kuwaitis would not be permitted to enter the country as of Feb. 7, with a few exceptions, the authority said in a tweet, as the country seeks to curb coronavirus infections.

The exceptions are: diplomatic missions and diplomats, governmental medical staff, and private sector medical staff according the approved list from the Ministry of Health, the authority said in its statement.

