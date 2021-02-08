Non-Kuwaitis barred from entering country
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Feb 2021 02:36 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2021 02:36 AM BdST
Kuwait civil aviation said on Sunday that non-Kuwaitis would not be permitted to enter the country as of Feb. 7, with a few exceptions, the authority said in a tweet, as the country seeks to curb coronavirus infections.
The exceptions are: diplomatic missions and diplomats, governmental medical staff, and private sector medical staff according the approved list from the Ministry of Health, the authority said in its statement.
More stories
- Bahrain foils 'terrorist plots' to bomb bank ATMs
- US airstrike kills top IS leader
- One killed in Lebanon clashes
- Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image
- UAE approves Sputnik V vaccine
- Twin suicide attack kills 23 in Baghdad
- Minors still face death sentences in Saudi
- Oman to close borders again
Recent Stories
- In beleaguered Babylon, doing battle against time, water and modern civilisation
- Bahrain says it foiled 'terrorist plots' to bomb two bank ATMs
- Israel’s vaccine success unleashes a debate on Palestinian inequities
- US airstrike kills top Islamic State leader in Iraq
- In locked-down Lebanon, Tripoli protester killed in night of unrest
- Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Where does David Bergman fall short? Toufique Khalidi has an explanation
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi slams TV stations for mix of ownership and editorial roles
- Mayers’ double century on debut sinks Tigers to defeat in Chattogram
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods
- The psychology behind sibling rivalry