UAE approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Published: 21 Jan 2021 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2021 05:12 PM BdST
The United Arab Emirates on Thursday said it has approved Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, state media reported citing the ministry of health, marking the third vaccine to be approved by the UAE.
"Study results have demonstrated the effectiveness of the vaccine in triggering a strong antibody response against the virus, its safety for use, and its compliance with international safety and effectiveness standards," the statement said.
The UAE hosted Phase III clinical trials for the vaccine.
