Yemen's Houthis retain right to respond to US terror designation, official says
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jan 2021 07:46 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2021 07:47 PM BdST
A leader of Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the Iran-aligned group reserved the right to respond to any US move to blacklist them after the Trump administration announced its intent to designate it as a foreign terrorist organisation.
"The policy of the Trump administration and its behaviour is terrorist," Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said in a Twitter post. "We reserve the right to respond to any designation issued by the Trump administration or any administration."
