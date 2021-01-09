Home > World > Middle East

Saudi king receives first dose of a coronavirus vaccine

  >>  Reuters

Saudi King Salman received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Friday in the NEOM economic zone, the state news agency SPA said.

The agency posted two pictures and a short video that showed a medical staff injecting the king with the vaccine.

