Saudi king receives first dose of a coronavirus vaccine
Published: 09 Jan 2021 12:52 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2021 12:52 PM BdST
Saudi King Salman received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Friday in the NEOM economic zone, the state news agency SPA said.
The agency posted two pictures and a short video that showed a medical staff injecting the king with the vaccine.
