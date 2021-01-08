UAE to reopen all entry points with Qatar following Gulf dispute thaw
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jan 2021 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2021 04:36 PM BdST
The United Arab Emirates will reopen all its land, sea and air entry points with Qatar starting Saturday, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
Saudi Arabia announced a breakthrough in ending a dispute between Gulf Arab states and Qatar at a summit on Tuesday, with its foreign minister saying Riyadh and its allies would restore all ties with Doha severed in mid-2017.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed the embargo on Qatar over allegations that it supports terrorism and is cosying up to foe Iran. Doha denies the charges and says the boycott aimed to curtail its sovereignty.
A UAE official told a virtual news conference on Thursday that Arab states boycotting Qatar could resume travel and trade links with Doha within a week of the US-backed agreement, but restoring diplomatic ties would require more time as parties work to rebuild trust.
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said measures would include "practical measures of airlines, shipping and trade".
Qatar Airways on Thursday said it would begin rerouting some of its flights through Saudi airspace.
Restored air links to the UAE's regional aviation hub will be important for Qatar's hosting of the 2022 World Cup.
- Travel, trade may resume within a week to Qatar
- Did oxygen outage kill COVID patients in Egypt?
- Gulf states agree to ease isolation of Qatar
- Gulf states to ease isolation of Qatar
- Saudi to reopen borders with Qatar
- Iran increases uranium enrichment
- Breakthrough reached in Gulf dispute- Trump official
- Saudi Arabia ends entry ban
- Travel, trade may resume within a week to Qatar, says UAE
- Did oxygen outage kill COVID patients in Egypt? Government says no
- Gulf states agree to ease isolation of Qatar
- Gulf states agree to ease isolation of Qatar
- Saudi Arabia will reopen borders with Qatar, easing a regional rift
- Iran increases uranium enrichment at key nuclear facility
Most Read
- Police to probe Dhaka schoolgirl’s death at friend’s home
- Woman shot inside US Capitol identified as Air Force veteran
- Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh making every effort to bring coronavirus vaccine quickly: Hasina
- Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm US Capitol
- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue
- Hasina set to address nation to mark second year of govt
- Bangladesh again asks Pakistan to apologise for 1971 genocide
- How security failures enabled Trump mob to storm US Capitol
- Musk leaves behind Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person: Bloomberg News