Saudi Arabia ends entry ban, keeps some coronavirus restrictions
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jan 2021 08:31 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2021 08:31 AM BdST
Saudi Arabia said that entry to the kingdom by sea land and air will be resumed starting Sunday after a ban that lasted two weeks amid fears of a new coronavirus variant, the state news agency reported on Sunday.
A ministry of interior official said that some restrictions including asking people coming from countries where the new variant spread such as the UK, South Africa and any others, to stay at least 14 days out of these countries before entering the kingdom.
More stories
- Saudi Arabia ends entry ban
- How Israel became a world leader in COVID vaccine campaign
- US orders aircraft carrier home amid Iran tension
- 20 killed in airport attack after Yemen cabinet lands
- Saudi jails women rights activist
- Saudi extends entry ban amid virus variant fears
- Turkish economy puts Erdogan to the test
- Saudi lifts flight ban out of kingdom for non-Saudis
Most Read
- Ayesha Khanam, one of the best-known rights leaders in Bangladesh, dies at 74
- With remote learning, a 12-year-old knows her English is slipping away
- 32 more countries report cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in UK
- Alesha Mart launches e-commerce business promising faster delivery
- Bangladesh posts 684 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 8 months
- Five Indian players isolated as boards investigate protocol breach
- Oxford COVID vaccine to cost Tk 425 per dose
- Forgers steal bdnews24.com contents to accuse it of copyright infringement
- Former India captain Ganguly admitted to hospital after chest pain
- Mexican doctor hospitalised after receiving COVID-19 vaccine