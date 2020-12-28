Home > World > Middle East

Saudi lifts flight ban out of kingdom for non-Saudis

  Reuters

Published: 28 Dec 2020

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said on Sunday non-Saudis could now leave the kingdom after all international commercial flights were halted last week.

Last Sunday, Saudi Arabia closed its borders and suspended commercial flights over fears about a new coronavirus variant.

