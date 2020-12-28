Saudi lifts flight ban out of kingdom for non-Saudis
Published: 28 Dec 2020 02:40 AM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2020 03:44 AM BdST
Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said on Sunday non-Saudis could now leave the kingdom after all international commercial flights were halted last week.
Last Sunday, Saudi Arabia closed its borders and suspended commercial flights over fears about a new coronavirus variant.
