Saudi Arabia suspends international flights, land and sea entry for a week
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Dec 2020 11:39 AM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2020 12:50 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia has suspended all international commercial flights for a renewable week, except for the foreign flights already in the kingdom which will be allowed to leave.
The kingdom’s flag carrier Saudia announced its flight suspension on its website, citing a notice from the General Authority of Civil Aviation.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines cancelled its flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam for a week following the ban by the kingdom, Tahera Khandaker, spokesperson for the airline, told bdnews24.com on Monday.
"The passengers of the suspended flights will be allotted seats on a priority basis subject to its vacancy after the flights resume," she added.
Biman was scheduled to operate four flights to Jeddah, four to Riyadh and three to Dammam this week.
