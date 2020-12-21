Home > World > Middle East

Saudi Arabia suspends international flights, land and sea entry for a week

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Dec 2020 11:39 AM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2020 12:50 PM BdST

Saudi Arabia has suspended all international commercial flights for a renewable week, except for the foreign flights already in the kingdom which will be allowed to leave.

The kingdom’s flag carrier Saudia announced its flight suspension on its website, citing a notice from the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The entry to Saudi Arabia through land and sea ports will be also suspended for a week and those measures come after the spread of a new strain of COVID-19 among some countries, according to a Reuters report.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines cancelled its flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam for a week following the ban by the kingdom, Tahera Khandaker, spokesperson for the airline, told bdnews24.com on Monday. 

"The passengers of the suspended flights will be allotted seats on a priority basis subject to its vacancy after the flights resume," she added.

Biman was scheduled to operate four flights to Jeddah, four to Riyadh and three to Dammam this week.

