Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Dec 2020 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2020 01:07 PM BdST

A fire in a private hospital's COVID-19 intensive care unit killed eight people, the governor's office in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep said on Saturday.

The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the office said in a statement, adding that 11 other patients receiving treatment in the unit were transferred to nearby hospitals.

