Four dead, several injured in Beirut fuel tank explosion
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Oct 2020 11:04 AM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2020 11:04 AM BdST
Four people were killed and several more were wounded when a fuel tank exploded in a Beirut building on Friday, the Lebanese Red Cross said.
The explosion caused a large fire to break out in the building in the Tariq al-Jadida neighbourhood, a security source said.
One person was critically wounded, while several others were treated for smoke inhalation, the Red Cross and a hospital source said.
More stories
- Kuwait endorses Sheikh Meshal as crown prince
- Kuwait names Sheikh Meshal as new crown prince
- Kuwait's cabinet hands in resignation
- Israel’s coronavirus lockdown fuels protests
- Bright lights of Dubai beckon Israel’s Arabs
- Umrah pilgrims return to Mecca
- Kuwait Crown Prince Nawaf named new emir
- Iran virus cases exceed 450,000
Most Read
- No HSC exams this year, students to be evaluated on average JSC, SSC scores
- Singapore Airlines to resume passenger flights to Dhaka on Oct 20
- India resumes online visa application services for Bangladeshis
- Bogura residents slate MP Bablu for brandishing pistol in social media photo
- Remote learning exposes underlying social issues in Bangladesh: dropouts, inequality
- Protesters raise nine demands at anti-rape rally in Dhaka’s Shahbagh
- Indian police accuse popular TV station of ratings fraud
- Police go after key suspects in rape case against Nur, five others
- Pakistan bans social media app TikTok over ‘immoral’ content
- ‘Food is the best vaccine against chaos’, UN food agency WFP wins Peace Nobel