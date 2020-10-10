Home > World > Middle East

Four dead, several injured in Beirut fuel tank explosion

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Oct 2020 11:04 AM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2020 11:04 AM BdST

Four people were killed and several more were wounded when a fuel tank exploded in a Beirut building on Friday, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

The explosion caused a large fire to break out in the building in the Tariq al-Jadida neighbourhood, a security source said.

One person was critically wounded, while several others were treated for smoke inhalation, the Red Cross and a hospital source said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories