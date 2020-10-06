Kuwait's cabinet hands in resignation, emir asks PM to prepare for election
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Oct 2020 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2020 03:48 PM BdST
Kuwait's new emir has asked the Gulf state's cabinet to carry on its duties and prepare for parliamentary elections due this year after the prime minister handed in his government's resignation, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah met Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who assumed power last Wednesday, and as per the country's constitution "submitted his resignation and that of his government to ensure ministerial responsibilities are held by those who enjoy the emir's confidence", KUNA said.
It said Sheikh Nawaf expressed his full confidence in the current cabinet, which was formed last December.
Sheikh Nawaf, 83, took the helm of the US-allied OPEC member state following the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed last Tuesday aged 91.
Kuwaitis have been waiting for Sheikh Nawaf to name a crown prince to help guide state affairs at a time when low oil prices and COVID-19 have hit state finances against the backdrop of continued tensions between Kuwait's larger neighbours Saudi Arabia and Iran.
His choice must be approved by parliament.
- Israel’s coronavirus lockdown fuels protests
- Bright lights of Dubai beckon Israel’s Arabs
- Umrah pilgrims return to Mecca
- Kuwait Crown Prince Nawaf named new emir
- Iran virus cases exceed 450,000
- Saudi writer’s dream comes to life after his killing
- Yemen's warring parties agree to their largest prisoner swap as
- Virtual G20 summit to be held on Nov 21-22: Saudi Arabia
Most Read
- Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
- 'Delowar Bahini' gangsters stripped Noakhali woman naked, assaulted her: RAB
- India’s new High Commissioner Doraiswami arrives in Bangladesh on foot
- HC orders takedown of Noakhali woman's assault video from social media
- Dhaka North City moves to take all overhead cables underground
- PM Advisor Salman F Rahman questions Walton Hi-Tech IPO
- Data privacy: Bangladesh moves to bar leaking of audio and video calls
- Biman dives into Tk 11bn loss over Boeing 777-200s leased from Egypt
- Bangladesh blocks ways for mask scam suspects to flee abroad
- Four suspects arrested over assaults on Noakhali woman