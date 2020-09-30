Home > World > Middle East

Kuwait's new emir is Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf, says cabinet

Published: 30 Sep 2020 12:52 PM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2020 12:52 PM BdST

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named emir by the country's cabinet to succeed his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who died on Tuesday.

The cabinet announcement was read out on state television. Under the Gulf Arab state's constitution the crown prince automatically becomes emir and assumes power after taking oath in parliament.

