Saudi Arabia says G20 leaders summit to be held virtually on Nov 21-22

Published: 28 Sep 2020 09:00 AM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 09:00 AM BdST

The G20 leaders summit will be held virtually on Nov. 21-22, Saudi Arabia said on Monday.

The summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down foundations for a better future, the government said in a statement.

