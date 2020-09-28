Saudi Arabia says G20 leaders summit to be held virtually on Nov 21-22
The G20 leaders summit will be held virtually on Nov. 21-22, Saudi Arabia said on Monday.
The summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down foundations for a better future, the government said in a statement.
