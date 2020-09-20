Five civilians injured in Houthi attack on Jazan: Saudi state news agency
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Sep 2020 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 20 Sep 2020 12:49 PM BdST
Five civilians were injured when a military projectile launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis hit a village in Saudi Arabia's southern Jazan region, state media reported on Saturday.
State news agency SPA quoted a civil defence spokesman as saying three cars were damaged in the border village and that the five civilians suffered minor injuries from shrapnel.
There was no confirmation of the attack by the Houthi group, which has been battling a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen for more than five years. The group has fired missiles and drones towards Saudi cities, most of which have been intercepted.
The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.
