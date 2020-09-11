Bahrain to normalise ties with Israel, Israeli media say
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Sep 2020 09:09 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2020 09:09 PM BdST
Bahrain is to normalise relations with Israel, the diplomatic correspondent for Israel's public broadcaster Kan said in a tweet on Friday, without citing sources.
Another Israeli reporter, Raphael Ahren of the Times of Israel, said US President Donald Trump would on Friday announce that Bahrain was joining the United Arab Emirates in formally establishing ties with Israel.
The White House had no immediate comment. Trump will on Tuesday host a White House ceremony solemnising the Israel-UAE deal, which was announced on Aug 13.
The Kan reporter, Amichai Stein, said Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa would be in Washington on Monday.
More stories
- Saudi eager for fair solution to Palestine issue, king tells Trump
- A hungry Lebanon returns to family farms to feed itself
- 'No signs of life' in Beirut rubble
- Hopes of a miracle captivate ravaged Beirut
- 7 militants sentenced to death in Saudi
- 3 die in two UAE restaurant blasts
- Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone
- Young Lebanese show up to rebuild Beirut
Most Read
- Evidence points to plagiarism by Dhaka University teachers Samia, Marjan: probe panel
- MA Rashid, chairman of Dhaka WASA, dies from COVID-19
- Gold costlier in Bangladesh again as US dollar gains drive import costs
- Fire burns down garment factory at Gulshan Shopping Centre
- IMED finds Bangabandhu Safari Park project is riddled with irregularities, millions embezzled
- Ghoraghat Police Station chief Amirul withdrawn from duty over alleged negligence
- Hasina hooked on fishing as she goes out for a breath of fresh air amid virus blow
- Police formally charge 15 suspects over the lynching of a mother in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh records 1,792 new virus cases, another 34 die
- Hungary, Bangladesh agree to enhance cooperation in nuclear energy sector