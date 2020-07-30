Scaled-back Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia amid pandemic

International visitors have been banned from making the journey to Mecca in a bid to curb the pandemic.

Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks arrive to circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS

Only 10,000 pilgrims are expected, as opposed to about two million usually, the report adds.

The vast majority normally come from abroad, but this year the only foreigners allowed to attend are those who reside in the kingdom.

A health worker checks the temperature of a Muslim pilgrim heading to the Meeqaat to hold the intention of the Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS

Pilgrims were subject to temperature checks and virus tests as they began arriving in Mecca at the weekend.

Worshippers will also have to quarantine before and after the pilgrimage. Face masks will be mandatory at all times.

Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS

In an interview with Saudi-funded al-Arabiya TV this week, Minister for Pilgrimage Affairs Mohammed Saleh Binten said pilgrims were being quarantined in their homes before a further four days of quarantine in hotels in Mecca.

The kingdom has recorded more than 270,000 cases with nearly 3,000 deaths, one of the largest outbreaks in the Middle East.

Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks pray around the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS.

The country only lifted a nationwide lockdown last month. Tough restrictions to tackle the spread of infections came into force in March, including 24-hour curfews in most towns and cities.