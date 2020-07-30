Scaled-back Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia amid pandemic
Published: 30 Jul 2020 01:11 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2020 01:11 PM BdST
The annual Hajj pilgrimage performed by Muslims from around the world has begun in Saudi Arabia, dramatically scaled back because of coronavirus, the BBC reports.
International visitors have been banned from making the journey to Mecca in a bid to curb the pandemic.
Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks arrive to circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
The vast majority normally come from abroad, but this year the only foreigners allowed to attend are those who reside in the kingdom.
A health worker checks the temperature of a Muslim pilgrim heading to the Meeqaat to hold the intention of the Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
Worshippers will also have to quarantine before and after the pilgrimage. Face masks will be mandatory at all times.
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS
The kingdom has recorded more than 270,000 cases with nearly 3,000 deaths, one of the largest outbreaks in the Middle East.
Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks pray around the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS.
