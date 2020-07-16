Iran faces shortage of medics, beds as virus cases spike again
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jul 2020 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2020 07:18 PM BdST
Hospitals in Iran face acute shortages of medical personnel and beds as the country tackles a powerful second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official of Tehran’s anti-coronavirus task force said on Thursday.
Iran, the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic, began relaxing its lockdown in mid-April.
But a second wave of infections emerged in early June and has proven much more serious than the first one, said Reza Jalili-Khoshnood, who is himself infected, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
Iran recorded 13,608 related deaths as of Thursday, including 198 in the previous 24 hours, according to Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari speaking on state TV.
Jalili-Khoshnood was quoted as saying that at one hospital - Tehran’s Shohada, where he is hospitalized - 172 medical staff have been infected themselves or are caring for infected family members. He said he there were also shortages of beds including of intensive care beds.
His comments contrast with President Hassan Rouhani’s regular assurances that Iran has sufficient supplies of medical personnel and facilities.
Sadat Lari told state television that the total number of diagnosed cases in the country had reached 267,061, up by 2,500 in the last 24 hours.
While struggling to curb the spread of COVID-19, Iranian authorities are concerned that tougher measures against it could wreck an economy already reeling under US sanctions.
- How the UAE set its sights on Mars
- Shahid ‘bribed’ Kuwaiti MPs Tk 160m
- Israelis protest over virus handling
- Kuwaiti general held in MP Shahid scandal
- Rouhani calls for ban on weddings, wakes
- NASA scientist jailed in Turkey recounts his ordeal
- Killing Qassem Soleimani was unlawful: expert
- Virus traps domestic workers in Arab states
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Decapitated, dismembered body of tech CEO Fahim Saleh found in NYC apartment
- Regent’s Shahed reveals ‘a lot of information’ to RAB
- Tech CEO’s dismemberment ‘looks like a professional job’
- Dr Sabrina was on chairman's salary at scam-tainted JKG Health Care
- Early-stage trial data on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due Monday: Lancet
- How Regent Hospital boss Shahed evaded arrest
- Former health secretary ‘dictated’ Regent deal, says health services DG
- Bangladesh to shut goods vehicles for 9 days during Eid
- Former Bangladesh Navy chief Mohaiminul dies from COVID-19
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed over COVID-19 test scam