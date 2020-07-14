Bangladesh MP Shahid ‘bribed’ his two Kuwaiti counterparts Tk 160m

Kuwaiti public prosecutors brought the allegations in a filing with the National Assembly seeking withdrawal of Hammad and Khorsid’s immunity so that they can be investigated in the case, the Arab Times reported citing Al Ra'I newspaper.

The charges against the Kuwaiti MPs are based on evidence found during raids on Shahid’s house and company in Kuwait, and information given by the Bangladeshi MP during interrogation.

Hammad took 200,000 dinars, including 50,000 dinars at his residence and 150,000 in cheques via a Syrian mediator, who is the deputy manager of a company, according to the prosecutors. Shahid paid Khorshid 370,000 dinars at his residence, they said.

The “organised gang” brought Bangladeshis by using a company owned by a Kuwaiti national.

The workers found after arriving in Kuwait that the Kuwaiti national’s company was closed and their contracts were fake ones. They were later forced to work at Shahid’s firm.

The Kuwaiti authorities on Saturday arrested Major General Mazen Sheikh Mazem Al Jarrah, assistant under-secretary of the interior ministry, on charges of accepting bribes from Shahid in exchange for fast-tracking transactions for the MP’s businesses.

The prosecution’s investigation discovered that Al Jarrah endorsed several transactions when he was the assistant undersecretary for citizenship, passports and residence affairs.

Shahid was arrested on charges of human trafficking and money laundering on Jun 8 as the investigators.

An official at the Public Authority for Manpower and a former parliamentary candidate were arrested and sentenced to 21 days in prison for their involvement in the case.

Having travelled to Kuwait as a migrant worker, Shahid now has permanent resident status and runs his own business there. His wife Salina Islam is also an MP in Bangladesh from a seat reserved for women.