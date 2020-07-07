Qatar coronavirus cases exceed 100,000, Kuwait tops 50,000
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2020 12:47 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2020 12:48 AM BdST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar exceeded 100,000 and Kuwait surpassed 50,000 on Monday, their health ministries said.
Qatar, which has seen its daily case numbers fall from a peak of 2,355 in late May, added 546 new cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours to give a total of 133 deaths and 100,345 cases in total.
Only about 12 percent of Qatar's population are Qatari nationals and, as in other Gulf states, Qatar saw COVID-19 spread among low-income migrant workers living in crowded quarters.
With a population of about 2.8 million people, the energy-rich Gulf state has one of the world's highest per capita numbers of confirmed cases.
Qatar, which did not impose curfews, began a four-phase lifting of restrictions on June 15. The second phase began on July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks.
Qatar has the second highest number of cases after much larger Saudi Arabia in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Counci, which together have recorded more than 489,000 cases and 3,000 deaths.
Kuwait reported 538 new infections to bring its total tally to 50,644 and 373 deaths.
Kuwait initiated a five-phase plan at the start of June to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions, including partially restarting commercial flights from Aug. 1. A partial curfew remains in place.
- An ancient valley lost to ‘progress’
- Saudi orders extension of iqama, reentry visas for expats
- Virus cases rise in Saudi Arabia, UAE
- 19 killed in Tehran blast
- Kuwait suspends army official for taking bribe
- People with negative test allowed to enter Abu Dhabi
- Iran faces its toughest year: Rouhani
- Kuwait indicts 2 lawmakers
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- A bird's-eye view of Bangladesh’s first expressway
- Medical technologists stage sit-in, threaten strike for ‘deserved recognition’
- Andrew Kishore, celebrated playback singer, dies at 64
- BB removes ONE Bank Chairman Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury over loan delinquency
- Biman flies to London only, suspends other international flights
- India allows import through Benapole after Bangladesh exporters’ tit-for-tat move
- Police arrest Crest Securities owner, wife who vanished after shuttering brokerage house
- Bangladesh restaurants slowly reopen after lockdown. But owners stare into abyss
- Secretary Mostofa Kamal transferred to defence ministry
- Bangladesh registers 3,201 virus cases, 44 deaths in daily count