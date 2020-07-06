Saudi Arabia orders 3-month free extension of iqama, re-entry visas for expats

The measures were taken as part of the efforts made by the government of King Salman to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on individuals, companies and investors, according to the Saudi Press Agency and the Saudi Gazette.

The beneficiaries of the order include all expatriates who are outside the kingdom on exit and reentry visas, which expired during the lockdown period.

The order will apply to the expatriates could not return to the kingdom due to the suspension of international flights and a temporary ban on entry and exit from the kingdom.

The beneficiaries also include those expatriates who are still in the kingdom after issuance of final exit visas or exit and reentry visas but could not travel because of the suspension of entry and exit from the kingdom.