Saudi Arabia orders 3-month free extension of iqama, re-entry visas for expats
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2020 01:32 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2020 01:40 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia has approved the extension of the validity of the expired iqama (residency permit) and exit and reentry visas of expatriates, who are outside the kingdom, for three months without any fee.
The measures were taken as part of the efforts made by the government of King Salman to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on individuals, companies and investors, according to the Saudi Press Agency and the Saudi Gazette.
The beneficiaries of the order include all expatriates who are outside the kingdom on exit and reentry visas, which expired during the lockdown period.
The order will apply to the expatriates could not return to the kingdom due to the suspension of international flights and a temporary ban on entry and exit from the kingdom.
The beneficiaries also include those expatriates who are still in the kingdom after issuance of final exit visas or exit and reentry visas but could not travel because of the suspension of entry and exit from the kingdom.
- Saudi orders extension of iqama, reentry visas for expats
- Virus cases rise in Saudi Arabia, UAE
- 19 killed in Tehran blast
- Kuwait suspends army official for taking bribe
- People with negative test allowed to enter Abu Dhabi
- Iran faces its toughest year: Rouhani
- Kuwait indicts 2 lawmakers
- Saudi forces Iranian boats out of its waters
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Medical technologists stage sit-in, threaten strike for ‘deserved recognition’
- Biman flies to London only, suspends other international flights
- Shib Narayan Das, designer of Bangladesh’s first flag, says he is in distress
- Bangladesh’s virus death toll tops 2,000, caseload crosses 162,000
- India allows import through Benapole after Bangladesh exporters’ tit-for-tat move
- Secretary Mostofa Kamal transferred to defence ministry
- City in China's Inner Mongolia warns after suspected bubonic plague case
- Prof Nurul Anwar, former director general of health services, dies from COVID-19
- 239 experts with 1 big claim: the coronavirus is airborne
- Govt mulls late fee waiver extension as 290 face action for electric shocks over bills