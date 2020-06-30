Abu Dhabi permits people with negative COVID-19 test to enter emirate
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jun 2020 01:35 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 01:38 AM BdST
Abu Dhabi will allow people to enter the emirate if they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the previous 48 hours, the local government media office said on Monday.
Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, has had a ban on people entering since June 2. It eased some restrictions a week ago to allow movement between its cities for residents.
Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates will partially reopen mosques across the country starting July 1, with a reduced capacity of 30%, the spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Monday.
Saif Al Dhaheri said that mosques will remain closed for Friday prayers, but some will be open at other times while those located in industrial areas, shopping malls and public parks will stay closed for now.
- People with negative test allowed to enter Abu Dhabi
- Iran faces its toughest year: Rouhani
- Kuwait indicts 2 lawmakers
- Saudi forces Iranian boats out of its waters
- Yemeni children face malnourishment amid aid crunch, coronavirus
- Israel partners with UAE to fight coronavirus
- Gulf virus cases surpass 400,000
- Life is back once again in Saudi
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 32
- Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin dies from COVID-19
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- Bangladesh reports 4,014 new virus cases, a daily record; another 45 die
- Wife of Minister Mozammel Haque dies from COVID-19
- Papia case: ACC digs out Tk 40m in ‘illegal assets’
- Domestic aide to Bashundhara chairman found dead in apparent ‘suicide’
- Government to impose fees on coronavirus tests
- Pandemic has reshaped millions of lives in Bangladesh. President Hamid is no exception
- South Point School in Dhaka holds admission tests in pandemic