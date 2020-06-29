US sanctions, coronavirus make for Iran's toughest year: Rouhani
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2020 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2020 11:56 AM BdST
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that his country is experiencing its toughest year because of US sanctions coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated economic problems that worsened after US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from Iran's nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions. On Monday, Iran's rial currency fell to its lowest ever level against the US dollar.
"It's been the most difficult year due to the enemy's economic pressure and the pandemic," Rouhani said in a televised speech.
"The economic pressure that began in 2018 has increased ... and today it is the toughest pressure on our dear country."
Iran has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and deaths since restrictions to stem the spread of the pandemic were gradually lifted from mid-April. The death toll has recently topped 100 a day for the first time in two months.
Some 2,489 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 222,669, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state television. She said 144 people had died, bringing the total to 10,508.
Rouhani said wearing of masks will become mandatory for two weeks starting next Sunday in "gathering places" that are deemed "red spots".
Senior officials have regularly warned that restrictions will be reimposed if health regulations such as social distancing to stem the surge in infections are not observed.
Iran launched a campaign on Saturday to motivate a reluctant public to use face masks.
- Kuwait indicts 2 lawmakers
- Saudi forces Iranian boats out of its waters
- Yemeni children face malnourishment amid aid crunch, coronavirus
- Israel partners with UAE to fight coronavirus
- Gulf virus cases surpass 400,000
- Life is back once again in Saudi
- S Arabia to lift virus curfew
- Twitter labels Trump’s tweet as ‘manipulated’
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Chinese firm says coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promise in human test
- Pandemic has reshaped millions of lives in Bangladesh. President Hamid is no exception
- Bangladesh to send 25,000 jute workers into early retirement
- Domestic aide to Bashundhara chairman found dead in apparent ‘suicide’
- South Point School in Dhaka holds admission tests in pandemic
- Papia case: ACC digs out Tk 40m in ‘illegal assets’
- Bangladesh finalises antibody test policy as virus cases keep surging
- Government to impose fees on coronavirus tests
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Bird's-eye view of Barishal's sprawling bridges