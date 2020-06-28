Home > World > Middle East

Saudi Arabia says it forces three Iranian boats out of its waters

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Jun 2020 01:04 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2020 01:05 AM BdST

Saudi Arabia forced three Iranian boats to retreat from its waters on Thursday after firing warning shots, a spokesman for Saudi border guards said on Saturday.

The spokesman, quoted by Saudi news agency SPA, said the Iranian vessels refused to stop after they entered Saudi waters despite repeated warnings, which forced the Saudi authorities to fire the warning shots.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.