Saudi Arabia says it forces three Iranian boats out of its waters
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jun 2020 01:04 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2020 01:05 AM BdST
Saudi Arabia forced three Iranian boats to retreat from its waters on Thursday after firing warning shots, a spokesman for Saudi border guards said on Saturday.
The spokesman, quoted by Saudi news agency SPA, said the Iranian vessels refused to stop after they entered Saudi waters despite repeated warnings, which forced the Saudi authorities to fire the warning shots.
