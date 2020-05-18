Wear a mask or face jail in Kuwait and Qatar
>> Reuters
Published: 18 May 2020 12:38 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 12:38 AM BdST
Kuwait and Qatar both said on Sunday they would start jailing people or fining them thousands of dollars for failing to wear a facemask to combat the novel coronavirus.
Kuwait's health ministry said anyone caught could face up to three months in prison, while Qatar state TV reported the maximum penalty there would be three years.
In Kuwait the maximum fine stood at 5,000 dinars ($16,200) and in Qatar 200,000 riyals ($55,000).
The six Gulf states have reported a total of more than 137,400 infections with 693 deaths from the virus. Cases in the region were initially linked to travel but later saw a spread among low-income migrant workers in cramped quarters.
Saudi Arabia, with a population of around 30 million people, has the largest count at more than 54,700 cases with 312 deaths.
Qatar, a nation of some 2.8 million, has the second highest infection count at above 32,600, with 15 deaths.
The United Arab Emirates has the second highest number of COVID-19 deaths among the six states at 220. It has reported more than 23,350 cases. ($1 = 0.3090 Kuwaiti dinars) ($1 = 3.6650 Qatar riyals) ($1 = 0.3090 Kuwaiti dinars)
- An arms maker goes to Washington
- Iran media warns US over fuel shipment
- Saudi’s big dreams, easy living hit a wall
- Dubai reopens parks, hotel beaches
- Saudi to impose curfew during Eid
- World's tallest building turned into virus charity box
- 19 die in Iran naval accident
- Saudi takes ‘painful’ austerity measures
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Bangladesh reports 1,273 virus cases in steepest daily jump, death toll hits 328
- Bangladesh raises warning signal to No. 4 as Cyclone Amphan nears
- Warning Signal No. 2 as depression turns into cyclone ‘Amphan’
- 'Hello learned Samsung': e-justice off to a rocky start in Bangladesh
- Italy looks to reopen borders next month as lockdown measures ease
- New COVID-19 cases in New York coming from people leaving home -Cuomo
- Saudi Arabia’s big dreams and easy living hit a wall
- Dhaka South Mayor Taposh’s first job: sacking two top officials
- Bangladesh private hospitals fail to pay doctors on time during shutdown: survey