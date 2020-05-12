Saudi Arabia to introduce 24-hour daily curfew across the Kingdom for Eid holiday
Published: 12 May 2020 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2020 11:58 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia will enforce a 24-hour daily curfew across the kingdom during a 5-day holiday to celebrate Muslim Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the interior ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Until then economic activities will remain open and people can move freely between 9am local time (0600 GMT) and 5pm, excluding Makkah which remains under full curfew, the statement published by state news agency said.
