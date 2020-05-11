Iranian warship hit by missile in training accident, killing 19 sailors
>> Reuters
Published: 11 May 2020 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 03:27 PM BdST
One Iranian warship accidentally struck another with a missile during an exercise, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others, Iran's navy said on Monday.
The incident took place during training in the Gulf of Oman, a sensitive waterway that connects to the Strait of Hormuz through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes. Iran regularly conducts exercises in the area.
The frigate Jamaran fired at a training target released by a support ship, the Konarak. However, the support ship stayed too close to the target and was hit, state broadcaster IRIB said.
"The incident took place in the perimeter of Iran’s southern Bandar-e Jask port on the Gulf of Oman during Iranian Navy drills on Sunday afternoon, in which 19 sailors were killed and 15 others were injured," state TV said, quoting the navy.
Fars news agency quoted an unidentified military official as denying some Iranian media reports that the Konarak had sunk. The navy statement said investigations were undergoing regarding the cause of the incident, student news agency ISNA said.
IRIB said the Dutch-made Konarak vessel, which was purchased before Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution, had been overhauled in 2018, and is equipped with four cruise missiles.
The incident took place at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States since 2018, when the United States withdrew from a nuclear deal between major powers and Iran, and Washington re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.
Animosity deepened in early January when a US drone strike in Baghdad killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Iran retaliated on Jan 9 by firing missiles at US military bases in Iraq. Later that day, Iran's armed forces shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 people aboard, in what the military later acknowledged was a mistake.
- Saudi takes ‘painful’ austerity measures
- Iran ready to swap prisoners with US: Khabaronline
- Virus forces Gulf states to reckon with migrant labour
- 6 die in Afghanistan clash over aid
- Kuwait imposes 20-day 'total curfew'
- Iraq chooses new prime minister
- Performers bring Ramadan to fun-starved Jerusalem
- Jewish characters star in Saudi TV show
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it
- Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
- Loan defaulters will qualify for coronavirus stimulus package
- Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development
- Bangladesh repatriates more than 100 stranded citizens from UK amid pandemic
- Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 887 new cases in record daily spike
- Former state minister Anwarul Kabir dies from COVID-19
- Pushed into austerity by virus and oil slump, Saudi Arabia triples VAT rate
- Most shopping malls stay shut in Dhaka as traders wary of coronavirus
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka