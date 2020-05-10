Iran ready to swap prisoners with US without preconditions: Khabaronline
>> Reuters
Published: 10 May 2020 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 12:44 PM BdST
Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted as saying by Khabaronline news website on Sunday, adding that Washington has yet to respond to Iran's call on a prisoner swap.
"We are ready to exchange Iranian and American prisoners and we are prepared to discuss this issue but Americans have not responded yet," Rabiei said, according to Khabaronline.
"We are worried about the safety and health of Iranians in jail ... We hold America responsible for Iranians' safety amid the new coronavirus outbreak," Khabaronline quoted Rabiei as saying. In a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes, the United States and Iran swapped prisoners in 2019 - American graduate student Xiyue Wang, detained for three years on spying charges, and imprisoned Iranian stem-cell researcher Massoud Soleimani, accused of sanction violations.
Tehran and Washington have grown more hostile towards each other since 2018 when President Donald Trump exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran that has crippled its economy.
"There is no need for a third country to mediate between Iran and America for the prisoner exchange," Rabiei said, according to Khabaronline.
Three Iranian officials told Reuters last week that a prisoner swap between the two countries is in the works. Michael White, a US navy veteran who has been detained in Iran since 2018, is a likely candidate to be swapped. He was released from prison in mid-March on medical furlough but remains in Iran.
The United States is set to deport Iranian professor Sirous Asgari, who was acquitted of stealing trade secrets, once he receives medical clearance to leave, US and Iranian officials said on Tuesday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Virus forces Persian Gulf states to reckon with migrant labour
- At least six killed in protests over food distribution in Afghanistan
- Kuwait imposes ‘total curfew’ May 10-30 to curb coronavirus: Information Ministry
- Iraq chooses new prime minister, an ex-security chief backed by US
- With fire and music performers bring Ramadan to fun-starved Jerusalem
- Jewish characters star in Saudi TV show, igniting an Arab debate
- Saudi malls fill again as kingdom eases coronavirus closures
- Lebanon cities erupt against economic hardship, one protester killed in Tripoli
- US faces tough UN battle if it pushes plan to extend Iran arms embargo
- War within war: As Saudi prince edges away from Yemen, his allies feud
Most Read
- Doctor daughter rushes civil servant father around dozen hospitals. He dies without treatment
- Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases
- Bangladesh begins production of experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- Aarong slots one hour for each Eid shopper
- Policeman with COVID-19 symptoms dies in Dhaka hospital
- BNP chief Khaleda receiving treatment at her Gulshan home amid virus lockdown
- Iran-linked hackers recently targeted coronavirus drugmaker Gilead
- Bangladesh extends ban on visas-on-arrival for all visitors to May 16