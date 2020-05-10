Home > World > Middle East

Iran ready to swap prisoners with US without preconditions: Khabaronline

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 May 2020 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 12:44 PM BdST

Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted as saying by Khabaronline news website on Sunday, adding that Washington has yet to respond to Iran's call on a prisoner swap.

"We are ready to exchange Iranian and American prisoners and we are prepared to discuss this issue but Americans have not responded yet," Rabiei said, according to Khabaronline.

"We are worried about the safety and health of Iranians in jail ... We hold America responsible for Iranians' safety amid the new coronavirus outbreak," Khabaronline quoted Rabiei as saying. In a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes, the United States and Iran swapped prisoners in 2019 - American graduate student Xiyue Wang, detained for three years on spying charges, and imprisoned Iranian stem-cell researcher Massoud Soleimani, accused of sanction violations.

Tehran and Washington have grown more hostile towards each other since 2018 when President Donald Trump exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran that has crippled its economy.

"There is no need for a third country to mediate between Iran and America for the prisoner exchange," Rabiei said, according to Khabaronline.

Three Iranian officials told Reuters last week that a prisoner swap between the two countries is in the works. Michael White, a US navy veteran who has been detained in Iran since 2018, is a likely candidate to be swapped. He was released from prison in mid-March on medical furlough but remains in Iran.

The United States is set to deport Iranian professor Sirous Asgari, who was acquitted of stealing trade secrets, once he receives medical clearance to leave, US and Iranian officials said on Tuesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Workers wearing protective face masks work on a residential construction site, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2020. REUTERS

Virus forces Gulf states to reckon with migrant labour

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard at a check point near the Bagram Airbase north of Kabul, Afghanistan Apr 2, 2020. REUTERS

6 die in Afghanistan clash over aid

A Kuwaiti passenger holding his luggage walks by the police and civil aviation personnel upon his arrival from Amman at Kuwait Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuwait City, Kuwait April 21, 2020. Reuters

Kuwait imposes 20-day 'total curfew'

Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi delivers a speech during the vote on the new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, May 7, 2020. Iraqi Parliament Media Office via REUTERS

Iraq chooses new prime minister

A man plays with fire next to a festive Ramadan float as it drives through a street in East Jerusalem to bring celebrations to people under the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) movement restrictions, May 3, 2020. Picture taken on May 3, 2020 REUTERS

Performers bring Ramadan to fun-starved Jerusalem

Saudi actor, Abdulmohsin Al Nimir (L), Kuwaiti actress Farah al Saraf (C) and Iraqi actor Nawaf Al Najam (R) are seen at a shooting set during filming of MBC's Ramadan Arabic series

Jewish characters star in Saudi TV show

Shops and open-air markets are seen packed with people at southern Batha market after the Saudi government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marwa Rashad

Saudis return to shopping malls

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds gesture as they arrive at 10 Downing Street on the morning after the general election in London, Britain, Dec 13, 2019. REUTERS

Lebanon cities erupt against economic hardship

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.