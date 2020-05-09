At least six killed in protests over food distribution in Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 09 May 2020 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 09:26 PM BdST
At least six were killed when protesters angry over what they see as unfair food aid distribution during the coronavirus pandemic clashed with police in Afghanistan's western Ghor province on Saturday, according to officials.
Four civilians and two police officers died in the incident, according Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.
"A delegation will be sent from Kabul to investigate today's incident in a comprehensive manner," he said, adding that ten police officers and nine civilians were injured.
Gulzaman Nayeb, a lawmaker representing Ghor, said that seven people were killed and more than a dozen wounded during the protest - sparked by growing discontent at the distribution allegedly favouring people with political connections.
Police had opened fire after some among the around 300 protesters threw stones, started to fire guns and tried to enter the governor's house, said Mohammad Arif Aber, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Ghor.
He put the toll at two dead and five wounded. He denied that aid was being unfairly distributed.
Among the dead was Ahmad Naveed Khan, a local volunteer radio presenter who was sitting in his nearby shop and was hit in the head by a bullet, according to Ahmad Quraishi, Executive Director at the Afghanistan Journalists Centre.
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) is looking into the "worrying reports of police firing on protesters," its chairperson Shaharzad Akbar said on Twitter.
Rights group Amnesty International also called for an independent investigation into the use of police force.
The government has been distributing food aid around the country as the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic have led to many job losses and rising food prices.
Akbar told Reuters this week that the commission was being inundated with complaints from the public that food aid is being distributed unfairly.
"We hear repeated complaints from people that the ones who are receiving the limited aid that is there are not the ones that are most deserving, they are the ones who have connections to local authorities or local officials," she said, adding it was not possible to verify the extent to which it was happening.
Afghanistan has reported 4,033 cases of the coronavirus and 115 deaths.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- At least six killed in protests over food distribution in Afghanistan
- Kuwait imposes ‘total curfew’ May 10-30 to curb coronavirus: Information Ministry
- Iraq chooses new prime minister, an ex-security chief backed by US
- With fire and music performers bring Ramadan to fun-starved Jerusalem
- Jewish characters star in Saudi TV show, igniting an Arab debate
- Saudi malls fill again as kingdom eases coronavirus closures
- Lebanon cities erupt against economic hardship, one protester killed in Tripoli
- US faces tough UN battle if it pushes plan to extend Iran arms embargo
- War within war: As Saudi prince edges away from Yemen, his allies feud
- Saudi Arabia abolishes flogging as a punishment for crime
Most Read
- Bangladesh begins production of experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases
- Eid shopping with address proof in malls within two kilometres of home in Dhaka
- Grameenphone giving 100m minutes of free talk time to 10m users amid lockdown
- Policeman with COVID-19 symptoms dies in Dhaka hospital
- Doctor daughter rushes civil servant father around dozen hospitals. He dies without treatment
- Tamim chats live on Facebook, Instagram with ODI teammates to keep spirits up
- Police clash with crowds in Indian city after stricter lockdown