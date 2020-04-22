Home > World > Middle East

Saudi king Salman approves performing Taraweeh in the two holy mosques

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Apr 2020 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 03:56 PM BdST

Saudi king Salman approved performing Tarawih in the two holy mosques and reducing them with the continued suspension of entry of pilgrims, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques' Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia plans to ease curfew hours it imposed on several cities during the month of Ramadan to allow people more time to shop for essential needs within the boundaries of their neighbourhoods, state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

 

