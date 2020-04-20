Trump would be willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran if asked
US President Donald Trump said Sunday he would be willing to provide aid to Iran to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic if Tehran requested it.
"If Iran needed aid on this, I would be willing," Trump said at a White House briefing.
