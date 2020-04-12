Home > World > Middle East

Saudi Arabia extends coronavirus curfew indefinitely

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Apr 2020 01:47 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 01:47 PM BdST

Saudi Arabia's King Salman extended a nationwide curfew until further notice due to the spread of the new coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Sunday, after the kingdom reported more than 300 new infections on each of the last four days.

Last week Saudi Arabia placed its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew, locking down much of the population to stem the spread of the virus.

Elsewhere, the curfew which began on March 23 runs from 3 pm to 6 am.

The country of some 30 million has recorded 4,033 infections with 52 deaths, the highest among the six Gulf Arab states where the total count has surpassed 13,200 with 88 deaths despite strict measures to curb transmissions.

The kingdom has halted international flights, suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage, and closed most public places. Other Gulf states have taken similar precautions.

The interior ministry said all precautionary measures across Saudi Arabia's 13 regions remain in place.

The eastern Qatif region, where its first coronavirus cases were reported among Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims returning from Iran, has been sealed off since March 8.

The United Arab Emirates, the region's tourism and business hub, has the second highest tally at 3,736 cases with 20 deaths.

Several Gulf Arab states have seen the virus spread among low-wage foreign workers, many of whom live in overcrowded accommodations.

Qatar has locked down a large section of an industrial area, Dubai has sealed off two commercial districts with a large population of migrant workers, and Oman has closed off its Muscat governorate, which includes the capital.

Millions of migrant workers, mainly from Asian countries, including Nepal, India and the Philippines, are among the region’s large expatriate population.

India's ambassador to the UAE told local English-language daily Gulf News on Saturday that the Indian government cannot repatriate a large number of its nationals while trying to break the chain of infection at home.

"At this stage, we feel that it is best for them (Indians wishing to return home) to stay where they are," Pavan Kapoor was quoted as saying. "Once the lockdown in India is lifted, we will certainly help them get back to their home towns and their families."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Yemeni military police officers in the Hairan district in northern Yemen, Jan 21, 2019. Yemen's warring parties have proposed ways to end a devastating war, but yawning gaps remain and making progress will be tricky. The New York Times

Yemen cease-fire is first step on long road to peace

Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab. REUTERS

Bahrain's political prisoners fear coronavirus threat

General view of deserted streets, during the 24 hours lockdown to counter the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Apr 7, 2020. REUTERS

Saudi predicts 200,000 virus cases

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays during a protest in Jerusalem Feb 12, 2014. Hundreds of men protested against construction at a site in the nearby town of Beit Shemesh where they believe ancient Jewish graves are located. REUTERS

Israel to produce fitted face masks

A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Iran warns of coronavirus resurgence

File Photo: General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended Umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 6, 2020. REUTERS

Makkah, Madinah get 24-hour curfew

General view shows the empty garden of the King Fahd Library, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Mar 19, 2020. REUTERS

S  Arabia intercepts 2 missiles fired by Houthis

A member of the medical team walks near quarantine room of a hospital, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq February 24, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus terrifies doctors in Iraq

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.