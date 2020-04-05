Iran warns of coronavirus surge after many ignore 'stay home' rules
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Apr 2020 11:37 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 11:37 AM BdST
A senior Iranian health official said the greater Tehran area may face a coronavirus resurgence after many residents flouted advisories to stay home, crowding streets and causing traffic jams across the city as the country's New Year holidays ended on Saturday.
Iran - the Middle East country worst-hit by the epidemic -said earlier on Saturday that 158 more coronavirus patients had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 3,452. The total number of cases reached 55,743.
"We are still concerned about the virus, for example with the level of traffic in Tehran today and queues of cars stuck on freeways, because these people can take the virus to their homes or workplaces," Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said on state TV.
"Even a medium level of virus here can spread to nearby cities with the high level of job-related traffic between nearby cities and Tehran," said Harirchi, who has himself been ill with COVID-19.
"Dr Harirchi cautioned about a probable return of coronavirus in case of negligence and said social distancing measures were absolutely necessary," said the TV.
The television showed stores that had re-opened despite a closure order on non-essential services and businesses. Only enterprises involved in production have been allowed to re-open while following anti-coronavirus precautions.
Officials have repeatedly complained that many Iranians ignored appeals to stay at home and cancel travel plans for the New Year holidays that began on March 20.
Iranians traditionally travel to home provinces and popular vacation spots and organise family gatherings during the New Year holidays. Officials initially urged people to cancel such plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, and then imposed inter-city travel bans on March 25.
Earlier the judiciary said most of some 70 inmates who escaped from a prison in western Iran last month are now back in jail. About 100,000 prisoners have been granted temporary release due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Iranian media have reported unrest in several prisons.
CRITICISM OF US SANCTIONS
In a rare comment in Britain's Guardian newspaper, Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi said US sanctions were crippling Iran's fight against the coronavirus.
"As a result (of sanctions), the ability of my colleagues and I to provide the health, logistical and other essential infrastructure necessary to combat the disease has been drastically reduced. We experience this loss every day, and it can be counted in people that would not have died," Hanachi said.
Separately, the foreign ministry accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of "medical-terrorism" through the sanctions, which have hit vital sectors such as oil and banking.
"Undisputed fact: US 'diplomats' have long been in the business of coups, arming terrorists," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Twitter on Saturday. "But @SecPompeo ... and his masters have taken the 'job' to a whole new level: #Medical_terrorism."
Pompeo and other US officials have stressed that humanitarian supplies are exempt from sanctions Washington reimposed on Tehran after President Donald Trump abandoned Iran’s 2015 multilateral deal to limit its nuclear programme.
However, broader US sanctions deter many US and global firms from humanitarian trade with Iran.
Meanwhile state media quoted President Hassan Rouhani as saying that state support for businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak would be restricted to enterprises that give assurances not to lay off workers.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran warns of coronavirus surge after many ignore 'stay home' rules
- Makkah, Madinah get 24-hour curfew; Gulf migrant worker districts locked down
- Saudi Arabia intercepts two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis
- In Iraq, coronavirus terrifies even doctors hardened by conflict
- In Israel, a time to pray amid a health crisis
- Saudi reports first coronavirus death, UAE gears up for lockdown
- For children fleeing war, a tent becomes a school
- Oman bans public gatherings, shuts currency exchange stores
- Iran's coronavirus deaths rise to 1,556, infections exceed 20,000
- Khamenei says US sanctions forced Iran to become ‘self-sufficient’
Most Read
- Stung by criticism, BGMEA urges owners to shut factories. It’s too late
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70
- Hasina to update media Sunday as coronavirus shutdown continues
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- Bangladesh extends transport shutdown to Apr 11
- Chattogram COVID-19 patient’s Saudi returnee daughter accused of hiding info
- Bangladesh Bank waives penalty on credit card dues until June amid virus lockdown
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- PM Hasina announces Tk 727.5bn stimulus to cushion coronavirus impact
- Police want over 100 social media accounts suspended over coronavirus rumours