Home > World > Middle East

Iran's coronavirus deaths rise to 1,556, infections exceed 20,000

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Mar 2020 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 11:58 AM BdST

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose by more than 100 to 1,556 on Saturday and the total number of people infected now exceeds 20,000, a health ministry official said.

Iran, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic outside China, had on Friday reported a death toll of 1,433 and a total number of confirmed infections of 19,644.

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease stood at 20,610 on Saturday, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on state TV.

Jahanpur warned that coronavirus cases would rise steeply unless people refrain from travelling during the two-week Iranian New Year holiday, which started yesterday.

"If people take it lightly and think that the coronavirus outbreak is over, and if urban and inter-city traffic and gatherings in resorts and natural parks increase ... then in one to two weeks we will see a new peak of the disease," he said according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that social distancing measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, including travel restrictions, will apply for only two to three weeks, expecting the crisis to ease by then.

Iran "has to do everything necessary to return economic production to normal," he said in comments broadcast on state TV. He also accused "counter-revolutionaries" of plotting to shut down economic production.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz//File Photo

US sanctions made Iran ‘self-sufficient’: Khamenei

A man wears a protective face mask, following the outbreak of coronavirus, as he pushes a cart in souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar March 12, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus hits migrant workers in Qatar

Iranian worshippers pray individually at a mosque, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus kills one every 10 minutes in Iran

People walk near a banner with an instruction on personnel hygiene, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at a street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2020. The banner reads:

UAE blocks non-Emiratis over virus

A man looks a at protest against the role that US sanctions plays on Iran and the exacerbation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide outside of the Treasury Department as the World Health Organisation said for the first time on Wednesday that it now sees the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, in Washington, US, Mar 11, 2020. REUTERS

Iran frees 85,000 prisoners amid virus scare

Israel taps into trove of cellphone data to track virus

Sisters Raghda, centre-left, and Rafaa Abuazzah at the coffee shop where they work in Medina, Saudi Arabia, Dec 6, 2019. The New York Times

Families don’t always agree to freedom granted to Saudi women

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, Mar 14, 2020. REUTERS

Israel to use anti-terror tech to fight virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.