Iran's coronavirus deaths rise to 1,556, infections exceed 20,000
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Mar 2020 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 11:58 AM BdST
Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose by more than 100 to 1,556 on Saturday and the total number of people infected now exceeds 20,000, a health ministry official said.
Iran, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic outside China, had on Friday reported a death toll of 1,433 and a total number of confirmed infections of 19,644.
The total number of people diagnosed with the disease stood at 20,610 on Saturday, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on state TV.
Jahanpur warned that coronavirus cases would rise steeply unless people refrain from travelling during the two-week Iranian New Year holiday, which started yesterday.
"If people take it lightly and think that the coronavirus outbreak is over, and if urban and inter-city traffic and gatherings in resorts and natural parks increase ... then in one to two weeks we will see a new peak of the disease," he said according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.
President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that social distancing measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, including travel restrictions, will apply for only two to three weeks, expecting the crisis to ease by then.
Iran "has to do everything necessary to return economic production to normal," he said in comments broadcast on state TV. He also accused "counter-revolutionaries" of plotting to shut down economic production.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Khamenei says US sanctions forced Iran to become ‘self-sufficient’
- Coronavirus hits migrant workers in Qatar
- In Iran, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus
- UAE blocks non-Emiratis over coronavirus; Saudis cut budget
- Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at mosques over coronavirus
- To track coronavirus, Israel moves to tap secret trove of cellphone data
- Iran has temporarily freed 85,000 prisoners, including political ones, amid coronavirus
- Israel to use anti-terror tech to counter coronavirus ‘invisible enemy’
- Saudi law granted women new freedoms. Their families don’t always agree
- Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus
- Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
- Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events
- WHO message to youth on coronavirus: ‘You are not invincible’
- Bangladesh health minister draws flak for crowded coronavirus media briefing
- Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for coronavirus negligence
- Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media