Khamenei says US sanctions forced Iran to become ‘self-sufficient’
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Mar 2020 11:04 AM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 11:04 AM BdST
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the start of Iranian new year, said the United States' sanctions has forced the country to become self-sufficient, calling on Iranians to preserve unity.
"With unity we put behind a very difficult year ... I thank Iranians for displaying a significant show of unity and solidarity ... I am naming the new year, the year of jump in production," Khamenei said.
"Iran benefited from America's sanctions. It made us self-sufficient in all areas."
WARNING:
