Home > World > Middle East

In Iran, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Mar 2020 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 06:32 PM BdST

The new coronavirus kills one person every 10 minutes in Iran, the health ministry spokesman tweeted on Thursday, as the death toll in the Middle East worst-affected country climbed to 1,284.

"Based on our information, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus and some 50 people become infected with the virus every hour in Iran," Kianush Jahanpur tweeted.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People walk near a banner with an instruction on personnel hygiene, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at a street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2020. The banner reads:

UAE blocks non-Emiratis over virus

A man looks a at protest against the role that US sanctions plays on Iran and the exacerbation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide outside of the Treasury Department as the World Health Organisation said for the first time on Wednesday that it now sees the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, in Washington, US, Mar 11, 2020. REUTERS

Iran frees 85,000 prisoners amid virus scare

Israel taps into trove of cellphone data to track virus

Sisters Raghda, centre-left, and Rafaa Abuazzah at the coffee shop where they work in Medina, Saudi Arabia, Dec 6, 2019. The New York Times

Families don’t always agree to freedom granted to Saudi women

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, Mar 14, 2020. REUTERS

Israel to use anti-terror tech to fight virus

A couple wear a protective face mask, as they walk, after Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on the province of Qatif, following the spread of coronavirus, in Qatif, Saudi Arabia March 10, 2020. REUTER

Saudi Arabia suspends all international flights

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr carry placards depicting US President Donald Trump at a protest in Baghdad, Iraq Jan 24, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani/File Photo

3 killed in Iraq rocket attack

Muslim pilgrims sit during Friday prayers, following the coronavirus outbreak, at the Kufa mosque in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq Mar 6, 2020. REUTERS

Iraq cancels Friday prayers in Kerbala

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.