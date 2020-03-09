Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from 9 countries including UAE, Bahrain and Egypt
Saudi Arabia suspended travel to nine countries for its citizens and residents amid coronavirus fears and suspended the entry of people from those countries or anyone who has been there in the past 14 days, the state news agency reported early on Monday, quoting a source in the Interior Ministry.
The nine countries are the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, South Korea, Egypt, Italy and Iraq.
The source said that all flights and naval trips between the Kingdom and the countries would also be suspended, not including evacuations and trade trips.
