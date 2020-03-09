Home > World > Middle East

Iran reports further jump in deaths from coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Mar 2020 11:39 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 11:39 AM BdST

Iran said 194 people had died from coronavirus and 6,566 were now infected, in a TV announcement by the Health Ministry on Sunday.

Iran has one of the highest number of deaths from the illness outside of China, where the virus originated. Iranians were warned by ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur to avoid all large gatherings and stay home.

"There have been 743 people who have been added to the total of those infected by COVID-19 through lab test results," he said. "In the past 24 hours, we have had 49 people who have died from this illness so we have at least 194 deaths until now."

IranAir has suspended until further notice all flights to European destinations, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Civil Aviation Organization.

Iran is the epicentre of the outbreak in the Middle East as most of the cases reported in the region are either people who were in Iran or who caught the virus from people who had visited the Islamic Republic.

Several countries in the region have closed their borders with Iran and stopped flights.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia Mar 5, 2020. REUTERS

Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from 9 countries

General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia Mar 5, 2020. REUTERS

S Arabia reports four new virus cases 

FILE PHOTO: Members of the medical team spray disinfectant to sanitize outdoor place of Imam Reza's holy shrine, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran Feb 27, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran virus death toll hits 145

Displaced families living in a soccer stadium in Idlib, Syria, Mar 4, 2020. The New York Times.

‘The only choice is to wait for death’

Muhammad and Hannah al-Mijan, their children and three other families share this tent pitched atop a sewer at Al Nasr camp, the only free space they could find, not far from Idlib, Syria, Mar 4, 2020. The New York Times

‘The only choice is to wait for death’

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the opening of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina Nov 30, 2018. REUTERS

Saudi Arabia detains three royal family members

Jordanian Princess Haya bint Al-Hussein and her husband, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (C), walk to the parade ring on Ladies Day, the third day of horse racing at Royal Ascot in southern England June 17, 2010. REUTERS

Dubai ruler abducted daughters: UK judge

Passengers coming from China wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Jan 29, 2020. REUTERS

Saudi denounces Iran for accepting visitors

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.